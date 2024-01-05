Previous
Garden Bug Count - 5 by yaorenliu
Photo 3341

Garden Bug Count - 5

wow, what a chance to see mayfly just after shedding its skin, so fresh.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Annie D ace
great timing so see such a wondrous event :)
January 5th, 2024  
Bec ace
Wow - such amazing detail.
January 5th, 2024  
kali ace
great find
January 5th, 2024  
