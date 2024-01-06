Previous
Garden Bug Count - 6 by yaorenliu
Garden Bug Count - 6

I guess it is a beetle eating a fly.

Beetle - May be Longhorn beetle
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Babs ace
He has captured quite a feast here
January 6th, 2024  
Christina ace
Well that's dinner sorted!
January 6th, 2024  
