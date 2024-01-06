Sign up
Photo 3342
Garden Bug Count - 6
I guess it is a beetle eating a fly.
Beetle - May be Longhorn beetle
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
2
1
Tags
yaojanbug2024
Babs
ace
He has captured quite a feast here
January 6th, 2024
Christina
ace
Well that's dinner sorted!
January 6th, 2024
