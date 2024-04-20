Previous
April Bird - 20 by yaorenliu
April Bird - 20

White-faced heron (Maori Name: Matuku moana)

I am very determined to get 30 different bird this month and glad that I found one this morning.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
