Framed - The End by yaorenliu
Photo 3518

Framed - The End

I am not a stationary photographer, I like constant move and candid shots. A month of framing is a challenge, but I learned composition with peripheral objects in mind.

Finish with this framing that is really not my favourite.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Yao RL

Dorothy ace
I do think I like the phone booth on best, though I have enjoyed them all.
June 30th, 2024  
Brigette ace
It is a literal frame
A great month, well done
June 30th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Cool
June 30th, 2024  
