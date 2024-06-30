Sign up
Previous
Photo 3518
Framed - The End
I am not a stationary photographer, I like constant move and candid shots. A month of framing is a challenge, but I learned composition with peripheral objects in mind.
Finish with this framing that is really not my favourite.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
3
2
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
3517
3518
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
10th June 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
I do think I like the phone booth on best, though I have enjoyed them all.
June 30th, 2024
Brigette
ace
It is a literal frame
A great month, well done
June 30th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Cool
June 30th, 2024
