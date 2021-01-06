Sign up
7 / 365
My New Coat
Going to exchange our Wilde CDs at Michelle's. We are sitting outside with our masks and six feet apart. We're not taking any chances. It's low 40º so I got to wear my new coat for the first time. It should be plenty warm or sitting outside.😃
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2021 - Year 8
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
6th January 2021 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-selfie
