My New Coat by yogiw
7 / 365

My New Coat

Going to exchange our Wilde CDs at Michelle's. We are sitting outside with our masks and six feet apart. We're not taking any chances. It's low 40º so I got to wear my new coat for the first time. It should be plenty warm or sitting outside.😃
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

