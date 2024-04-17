Previous
Take Pride In What You Do by yogiw
140 / 365

Take Pride In What You Do

I've been experimenting with applying beads to my mini hats and made this cute Rainbow Pride one over the week. My first mini hat sale! My friend Ann bought it for her girlfriend who loves color. 🥰
17th April 2024

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
38% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice
April 16th, 2024  
