Previous
Next
Flowers In The Checkout Line by yogiw
27 / 365

Flowers In The Checkout Line

I felt like I needed some really vibrant color today. I love the flowers next to the checkout line at Target. Taken a couple of weeks ago, had I bought them, they would already be dead. This way they live forever. 🌸🌷🌼
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise