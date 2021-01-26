Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
27 / 365
Flowers In The Checkout Line
I felt like I needed some really vibrant color today. I love the flowers next to the checkout line at Target. Taken a couple of weeks ago, had I bought them, they would already be dead. This way they live forever. 🌸🌷🌼
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2590
photos
18
followers
0
following
7% complete
View this month »
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2021 - Year 8
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
10th January 2021 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close