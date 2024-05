The Sleepy Bee

Our friend Ben called this morning and asked us to breakfast at his favorite place. I had a rotten sinus headache from all the rain but I said yes anyway because he's moving to Gloucester, Mass on May 20th and will be gone all summer. I'll really miss him but I'm happy for him. He's going to be with his sweetie he met on the train when he was visiting the Hopper exhibit in Boston. ❤️