Jack's Scared by yogiw
159 / 365

Jack's Scared

Sitting on my lap, Jack experienced thunder, lightning, a torrential downpour and tornado warnings. This is what Jack looks like scared. Poor baby. I'm glad he was sitting in my lap.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

