Lindt Chocolates ❤️ February Hearts by yogiw
37 / 365

Lindt Chocolates ❤️ February Hearts

Lindt reminds me of KC and Cathee when we visited the company in New Hampshire. YUM Chocolate!!
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
11% complete

CC Folk ace
Where did the other pic go? I liked it!
February 11th, 2021  
Sandy Z W ace
@gardenfolk You know me. This won't stay up for long either. 🤣
February 11th, 2021  
