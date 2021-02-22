Previous
Choosing Fabrics | February Hearts by yogiw
Choosing Fabrics | February Hearts

Just about 4 more inches to knit and I'll be ready to start the border of Sally's yellow throw. Coming up with different fabric combos to use for the border. One of the fabrics has a heart. I love these colors.
22nd February 2021

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
