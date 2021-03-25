Meet Iris

We have a new baby!! The first baby born in our family in 29 years. Meet Iris Pearl, my niece Becca and her husband's new munchkin. She was born a week early on March 3.



Look how cute she is in the little green cactus hat I made her. She's a tiny peanut weighing just over 6 lbs. I figure this hat should take her into her twos. I love her to the moon and back already. 🌝 ❤️



To see all five baby hats I made her, click here. https://365project.org/yogiw/2021-year-8/2021-01-17



(Photo courtesy of Becca. Due to Covid restrictions it'll be another couple months till we get to meet Iris in person.)