Red Peppers by yogiw
198 / 365

Red Peppers

I stopped by Whole Foods to return an Amazon package and walked around looking for red things for my July flag. You gotta love fresh, red peppers. They look so pretty on the shelves.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
