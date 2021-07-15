Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
198 / 365
Red Peppers
I stopped by Whole Foods to return an Amazon package and walked around looking for red things for my July flag. You gotta love fresh, red peppers. They look so pretty on the shelves.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2763
photos
19
followers
1
following
54% complete
View this month »
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2021 - Year 8
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
14th July 2021 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-food
,
yogiw-flag2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close