A Beautiful Sunset by yogiw
218 / 365

A Beautiful Sunset

Another 75º evening made for a nice walk on the bike trail at sunset. We went up after dinner and walked till it was dark. The sky was rich with color when we arrived and parked the car at the trailhead. Why can't it be this way all year round?
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details

