218 / 365
A Beautiful Sunset
Another 75º evening made for a nice walk on the bike trail at sunset. We went up after dinner and walked till it was dark. The sky was rich with color when we arrived and parked the car at the trailhead. Why can't it be this way all year round?
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Tags
yogiw-sunrisesunset
