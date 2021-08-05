Previous
Next
Ohio Plates by yogiw
220 / 365

Ohio Plates

After my DOB I went to the BMV to get my Real ID Driver's License before my DOB. I like the Ohio map made of license plates that was hanging on the wall.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise