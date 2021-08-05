Sign up
220 / 365
Ohio Plates
After my DOB I went to the BMV to get my Real ID Driver's License before my DOB. I like the Ohio map made of license plates that was hanging on the wall.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
0
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2783
photos
18
followers
1
following
60% complete
View this month »
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2021 - Year 8
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th August 2021 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
