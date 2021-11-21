Sign up
329 / 365
Chanukah Is In a Week
Chanukah is coming early this year. We'll be at Becca and Jon's for the first night. I got ahead of the game and wrapped all my presents this week. ✅ that off my list.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
2892
photos
19
followers
2
following
2021 - Year 8
iPhone 12 Pro Max
19th November 2021 6:42pm
yogiw-chanukah
