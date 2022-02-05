Previous
The Sun Is Shining | Black & White by yogiw
36 / 365

The Sun Is Shining | Black & White

The sun is shining, the sky is blue and it's cold af. A perfect day to stay in and knit all day.
5th February 2022

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
