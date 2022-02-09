Previous
Next
Dreaming Of Spring | Black & White by yogiw
41 / 365

Dreaming Of Spring | Black & White

I love the winter but I've been thinking about spring lately. It's bitter cold here. I love this photo with the tree full of leaves.
9th February 2022 9th Feb 22

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise