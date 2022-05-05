Sign up
128 / 365
Iris Pearl Likes To Organize
Iris Pearl came to visit. She is a bracelet lover! She wore two on her wrist the whole time she was here even if they were cat toys. 😆 She also helped organize my cabinets. 😃 I can't wait to give her a charm bracelet. ❤️
5th May 2022
5th May 22
Sandy Z W
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Tags
yogiw-flowers
yogiw-irispearl
