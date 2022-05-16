Sign up
138 / 365
Irises | Variation 2
We have three different kind of Irises in our yard. I have no idea where we got this variety of Bearded Iris — it just showed up this year. Dedicated to our baby Iris, the sweetest flower in the world.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
0
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3071
photos
19
followers
2
following
38% complete
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Views
2
Album
2022 - Year 9
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
13th May 2022 11:51am
Privacy
Public
Tags
yogiw-flowers
