Tulip Flowers | Red by yogiw
189 / 365

Tulip Flowers | Red

I took this photo the day I tested positive for Covid. I thought these beautiful trumpet flowers would be perfect for my July flag. I was right!
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
