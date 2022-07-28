Previous
I ❤️ Bougainvillea by yogiw
I ❤️ Bougainvillea

Bougainvillea is one plant you definitely don't see in Ohio. It's so Californian. Every time I visit it's always in bloom no matter what time of year it is.
