Lisa Meek's Biblio Botany

In the words of artist Lisa Meeks:"My BiblioBotany sculptures are literally made from the pages of books. The books and flowers were chosen for their subject matter, symbolism and unique qualities (edible, medicinal etc.).I am a lover of books, so please forgive me. I have torn their pages, and I have cut their bindings. I lightly paint the pages on both sides to create the colors and tones needed for each plant and flower. I want enough print to remain visible so the origin is remembered. I crease, fold, twist and coax the pages to become something new."We had the pleasure of viewing Lisa's exhibit at the Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh. The Phipps was second conservatory we got to see visit on this trip and Lisa's visit was icing on the cake to a perfect morning.