Previous
My Next House by yogiw
Photo 393

My Next House

Ande took me back out tonight to look at the Christmas lights around our neighborhood. If I had to move out of my house, this is the next house I'd like to live in. I ❤️ mid-century modern.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise