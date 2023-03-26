Previous
Jack Is A Cuddle Button by yogiw
113 / 365

Jack Is A Cuddle Button

Both Jack and Pearl have been so cuddly the last couple days. Pearl doesn't like to touch but Jack can't get close enough. He squeezes into the smallest spots and goes to sleep. Melt my heart...
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

