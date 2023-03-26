Sign up
113 / 365
Jack Is A Cuddle Button
Both Jack and Pearl have been so cuddly the last couple days. Pearl doesn't like to touch but Jack can't get close enough. He squeezes into the smallest spots and goes to sleep. Melt my heart...
26th March 2023
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Tags
yogiw-cats
jackw
