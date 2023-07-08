Sign up
219 / 365
Steinberg Rose | July At The CAM
One of my favorite things in the museum is the Saul Steinberg mural he painted for the Terrace Hilton in 1947. To see read about the mural and see it in its entirety, click on this link:
https://moversmakers.org/2018/02/07/iconic-steinberg-mural-of-cincinnati-makes-its-cam-debut/
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
3519
photos
16
followers
0
following
Album
2023 - Year 10
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2023 1:27pm
Tags
yogiw-flag
,
yogiw-artmuseum
,
2023
