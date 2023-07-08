Previous
Steinberg Rose | July At The CAM
219 / 365

Steinberg Rose | July At The CAM

One of my favorite things in the museum is the Saul Steinberg mural he painted for the Terrace Hilton in 1947. To see read about the mural and see it in its entirety, click on this link:
https://moversmakers.org/2018/02/07/iconic-steinberg-mural-of-cincinnati-makes-its-cam-debut/
Photo Details

