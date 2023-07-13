Previous
Lamp In Reds | July At The CAM by yogiw
224 / 365

Lamp In Reds | July At The CAM

Roberto Lugo

Bloods and Crips Lamp
2021

Glazed stoneware, enamel, stained glass
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
