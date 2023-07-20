Previous
The Daughter's Butterfly | July At The CAM by yogiw
231 / 365

The Daughter's Butterfly | July At The CAM

Randolph Rogers

The Artist's Daughter, Nora, as "The Infant Psyche"
1880

Marble
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
