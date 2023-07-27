Previous
The Red Rooster (Cropped) | July At The CAM by yogiw
239 / 365

The Red Rooster (Cropped) | July At The CAM

Marc Chagall

The Red Rooster (Le Coq Rogue)
1940

Oil on canvas
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
65% complete

