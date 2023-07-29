Previous
Miro's Mural (Cropped) | July At The CAM by yogiw
242 / 365

Miro's Mural (Cropped) | July At The CAM

Joan Miró

Mural for the Terrace Plaza Hotel
1947

Oil on canvas

Click on this article from Cincinnati Magazine, March 2011 and scroll down to see the mural installed in the Terrace Plaza Hotel, hanging as it was intended. I'd love to have had lunch there with this covering the wall behind me. http://www.cincinnatimagazine.com/citywiseblog/room-with-a-view3/
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

