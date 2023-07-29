Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
242 / 365
Miro's Mural (Cropped) | July At The CAM
Joan Miró
Mural for the Terrace Plaza Hotel
1947
Oil on canvas
Click on this article from Cincinnati Magazine, March 2011 and scroll down to see the mural installed in the Terrace Plaza Hotel, hanging as it was intended. I'd love to have had lunch there with this covering the wall behind me.
http://www.cincinnatimagazine.com/citywiseblog/room-with-a-view3/
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3542
photos
16
followers
0
following
66% complete
View this month »
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2023 - Year 10
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
9th July 2023 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-artmuseum
,
yogiw-flag2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close