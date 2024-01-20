Previous
A Mountain Of Snow by yogiw
20 / 365

A Mountain Of Snow

This is about the extent of mountains around here in the midwest. It's all the snow piled up in the parking lot. It's a gorgeous day and super, duper cold. Single digits!!
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
