Let The Sun Shine In by yogiw
21 / 365

Let The Sun Shine In

I love it when it's super sunny and super cold at the same time. Our dining table gets the best shadows from the late afternoon sun.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
