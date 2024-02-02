Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
34 / 365
A New Bracelet & A New Watch Face
I went to lunch with my friends Ann and Ben. Ann brought me the thin green bracelet as a gift to go with my other two she made. How sweet is that? I love them with the new Unity Apple Watch face that was just added with the latest 10.3 update.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3729
photos
16
followers
0
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024 - Year 11
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yogiw-flowers
,
yogiw-apple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close