Jack & Pearl On The Couch by yogiw
33 / 365

Jack & Pearl On The Couch

Shocker! Jack and Pearl are sitting on the back of the couch together. As long as Jack doesn't want to play aka jumps her back (😆) Pearl's okay with it.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
