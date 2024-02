Too Cute Needle Minders

Look at the cute needle minders I bought on Etsy. You put them on your fabric with a magnet on the back to attach while you sew. Then you can lay your needle on it so you don’t lose it. (I’m always losing my needles because I combine my knitting or machine sewing with handwork.) The seller sent me the ice cream cone as a gift. How did she know ice cream was my favorite?