Pearl Looks Awfully Comfy by yogiw
Pearl Looks Awfully Comfy

We got a new blanket for our bed. It's 100% cotton (inside and out) and soft as a cloud. Pearl seems to like it just fine. She hasn't gotten of it since we put it on the bed a couple weeks ago. ☁️ ☁️ ☁️
20th May 2024

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
