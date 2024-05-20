Sign up
172 / 365
Pearl Looks Awfully Comfy
We got a new blanket for our bed. It's 100% cotton (inside and out) and soft as a cloud. Pearl seems to like it just fine. She hasn't gotten of it since we put it on the bed a couple weeks ago. ☁️ ☁️ ☁️
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Sandy Z W
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3868
photos
16
followers
0
following
2024 - Year 11
iPhone 15 Pro Max
17th May 2024 8:46am
Tags
pearlw
,
yogiw-cats
