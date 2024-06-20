A Day In Bloomfield, Kentucky

What a fun day I had today! It was a long-overdue visit with Hester and Fluffy, my high school art teachers. We met at Hester's house then drove for lunch in Taylorsville, Kentucky. After we drove to the cutest town called Bloomfield. It was crazy because that's the town Cathee and I coincedentally stopped at on the way from Four Roses to Bernheim Forest in October.



We didn't know it then but I learned this time that the town was basically bought in the 1990s by Jerry Buckheimer, the film producer, and his wife Linda. They have been slowly rehabbing the downtown buildings and it's quite a local attraction.



We stopped for ice cream at the Double Dip which was a soda fountain, a bowling alley and a bourbon tavern. How fun!! I can't wait to take Ande back.