206 / 365

I Got My Yoga Challenge Badge

Today was the Yoga Challenge on my Apple Watch. All I had to do was some Yoga for 10 minutes to earn it. I especially love this one since it's my colors.

That's two badges in one month!
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
56% complete

