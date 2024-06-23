Previous
The Roses Look Like Velvet by yogiw
The Roses Look Like Velvet

We stopped at The Fresh Market today for our weekend specials. The roses were especially nice today. Looks like they are stocking up on red, white and blue flowers for the July 4th holiday coming up.
Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
