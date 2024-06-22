Previous
Hydrangea On My Walk by yogiw
207 / 365

Hydrangea On My Walk

I love walking on the bike trail and taking a left to Victoria, my favorite street. Everything was in bloom earlier in the month. Just look at these Hydrangea. So pretty.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

