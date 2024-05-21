Previous
Next
Clematis On Wasson Way by yogiw
173 / 365

Clematis On Wasson Way

I saw the prettiest clematis on the bike trail while walking from lululemon. They were climbing up a trellis with day lilies. I love walking the bike trail in the spring. You never know what treasures you'll find.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise