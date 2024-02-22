Previous
Push Button For Walk Light by yogiw
78 / 365

Push Button For Walk Light

I've been sick all week with a rotten cold and forgot to tae pics for my photo journal so I'm filling in with photos I've already taken this month. 😕

I took this one earlier this month while walking the Wasson Way bike trail at sunset.
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
