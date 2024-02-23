Previous
Jack Is A Good Nurse by yogiw
79 / 365

I am sick with a rotten cold. Jack is a good nurse while I stay in bed. He likes the sun as it streams through the window.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Elyse Klemchuk
Awww, Jack kitty! What a good nurse you are! Enjoy the sunshine, I imagine your fur must be nice and warm to pat!
February 26th, 2024  
