Previous
Rookwood Mural by yogiw
81 / 365

Rookwood Mural

I've been sick all week with a rotten cold and forgot to tae pics for my photo journal so I'm filling in with photos I've already taken this month. 😕

Taken on my walk with Ande earlier this month. We walked the back way into Rookwood to see this new mural up close. Very cool!
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise