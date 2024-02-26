Previous
Top Down Sunset by yogiw
84 / 365

Top Down Sunset

After a long walk on the bike trail, Ande and I caught the sunset on the way home driving top down. Doesn't get much better than this.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

