85 / 365
Our 4.75-Mile Walk
From yesterday's almost 5-mile walk with Ande, on the Red Bank end of Wasson Way. It was a glorious day and we felt like Forrest Gump — we just kept on walking. 😆
On another note, today would have been my Dad's 95th birthday. Wish he was here to celebrate. Thinking of him always. ❤️
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
Tags
yogiw-wassonway
