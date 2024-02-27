Previous
Our 4.75-Mile Walk

From yesterday's almost 5-mile walk with Ande, on the Red Bank end of Wasson Way. It was a glorious day and we felt like Forrest Gump — we just kept on walking. 😆

On another note, today would have been my Dad's 95th birthday. Wish he was here to celebrate. Thinking of him always. ❤️
