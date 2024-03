Evan Willams Is Seriously Good Bourbon

On our way to Hamburg and not even 20 minutes from home we are stuck in stand still traffic on I71 North. Turns out there's a semi up ahead that turned over and the highway is closed from here to 275. I guess if you're gonna get stuck on the highway you may as well get stuck next to a bourbon truck.



Note: This little incident set our trip back 45 minutes. We got off the highway at the next exit but had to take the back roads 'til we found the northbound lanes open again.