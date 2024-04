Happy Birthday To Our Pearly Girl 🎂

Guess who turns 11 today...it's Pearl!! We got her 10 years ago on April 24th. She had just turned 1 and had been living on the streets. That may be the reason she doesn't love to be held and why she can eat anything. I've never seen her puke — she lived off junk her first year. So glad she accepted us as her forever family. She loves us in her own aloof way. Here's some ear scratching, Pearly, just for you on your birthday sweet girl. 🩷