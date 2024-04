Solar Eclipse 2024

After much going back and forth we decided to not travel the half hour extra to see the solar eclipse in totality. In hindsight, that wasn't the best decision. We say 99.7% which didn't make it 100% dark and we missed the sun's corona. Plus, everyone said it was a once-in-a-lifetime spiritual experience. Bad decision on our part.



This was my iPhone screen saver at the time the eclipse hit 99.7% here. I think the full solar eclipse was at 3:11.