Happy Gotcha Day, Pearl!

Today marks 10 years that Pearl came to live with us — April 24, 2014 — the day after Ande's birthday. We went to OAR and adopted a skinny kitty named Gabby who had been living on the streets the first year of her life. Fast forward 10 years and you have Pearl. Not skinny anymore and not named Gabby either, she's curious, doesn't love to be held, cries if she's left alone and comes running when open a can of tuna — she loves the tuna juice. We're so glad she chose us to be her forever home. Happy Gotcha Day, Pearly!